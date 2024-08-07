California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,844 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 42.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

About Resideo Technologies

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.