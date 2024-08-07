California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.44 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of GameStop worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 265.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

