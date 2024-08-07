California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.44 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of GameStop worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 265.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.
In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
