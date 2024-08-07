California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,825,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

