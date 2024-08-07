California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 403,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 165,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

