California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

