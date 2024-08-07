California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -655.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

