California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cousins Properties worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 399,468 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,755,000 after acquiring an additional 117,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

