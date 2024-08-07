California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $196.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

