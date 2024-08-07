California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 212,121 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,606,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,520,000 after buying an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 315.79%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.