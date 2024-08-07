California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

