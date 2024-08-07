California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Synaptics worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Synaptics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $297,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

