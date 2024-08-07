California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,153 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 145,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,474,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

BBIO opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

