California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $97,951.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

