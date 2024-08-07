California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,695 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $78,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $21,740,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 367,976 shares in the last quarter.
Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ VRRM opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.03.
Insider Activity at Verra Mobility
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
