California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,695 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $78,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $21,740,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 367,976 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

