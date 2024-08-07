California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,837 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

