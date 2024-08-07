California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,643 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of ArcBest worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.29. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.