California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,477 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

