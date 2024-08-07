California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,786 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of BlackLine worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.70, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

