California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,066 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of GMS worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.