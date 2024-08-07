California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,208 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of ALLETE worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.7005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

