California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,587 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after purchasing an additional 154,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 140,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FormFactor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,156,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,123 shares of company stock worth $1,018,182. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

