California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,577 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in YETI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

