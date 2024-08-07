California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,129 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $239,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

