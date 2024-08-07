California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 731 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.81 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average is $328.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.