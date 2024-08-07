Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE CWH opened at $20.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -501.62 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Camping World by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

