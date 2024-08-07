Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 1.5% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $140.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

