Canadian Tire Co., Limited to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$216.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$740.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$202.50 and a 52 week high of C$297.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$219.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$238.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

