Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$53.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.29.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.66 and a 1 year high of C$48.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

