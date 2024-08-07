Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

