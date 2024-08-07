Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Up 23.3%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report) shot up 23.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 3,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Capital A Berhad Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. It also offers engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services. The company provides facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in multimedia content and equipment.

