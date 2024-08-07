Capital Square LLC Sells 278 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 176.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 31,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 15.7% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cfra raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $207.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

