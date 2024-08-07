Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.94. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.