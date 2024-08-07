Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.79 and traded as low as C$6.35. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 1,153,122 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.45.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. Insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

