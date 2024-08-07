Carol W. Carpenter Sells 900 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $17,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $866.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

