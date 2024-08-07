Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.05 on Monday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,494. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cars.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

