Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNAC. Oppenheimer downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

