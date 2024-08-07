Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

CARV stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

