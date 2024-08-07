Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
CARV stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
