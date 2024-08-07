Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, analysts expect Cassava Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 13.1 %
SAVA stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
