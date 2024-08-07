Castle Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $687.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

