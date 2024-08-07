Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $27.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 533,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.19 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.