Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile
Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.
