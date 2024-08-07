Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) PT Raised to $422.00 at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $382.00 to $422.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
