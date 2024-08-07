CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Earnings on Friday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.78 million. On average, analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

