CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 23rd

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

CBB Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

