CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 23rd

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
CBB Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.
About CBB Bancorp
