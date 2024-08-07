Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $209.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $199.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

CBOE opened at $198.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.90. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 46.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 630.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

