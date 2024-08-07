Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $974,827.68 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Howson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24.

On Monday, July 22nd, Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.