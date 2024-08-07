Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.84.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CELH opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. Celsius has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.