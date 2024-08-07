CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.66

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 12306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 192,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

