Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Cencora has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

COR stock opened at $239.82 on Wednesday. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,337,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,300,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

