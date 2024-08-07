Centene’s (CNC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

